Electric cars: Shell cleans up its brands

Shell announced on Wednesday November 3, 2021 that it would bring together several entities dedicated to the electric car under a single brand, Shell Recharge Solutions. These are NewMotion, Greenlots, and Shell Recharge. The first is an operator of charging solutions for electric vehicles, suppliers of terminals mainly in the residential and corporate areas. Greenlots specializes in charging networks and fleet services in the United States and Shell Recharge operates a public network of fast charging stations. The oil group is therefore cleaning up its brands a bit by streamlining its electricity supply and grouping them together under the most promising name: Shell. It’s hard to miss this historic major in hydrocarbons. The various oil groups have understood the interest of rebounding in this rapidly changing market and are increasingly active in the world of electric cars, a real source of growth in a world that aims to drastically reduce CO2 emissions, such as TotalEnergies, which recently announced its investment of 200 million euros in motorway terminals, or an Esso, which has signed a partnership with Engie to equip its service stations with terminals.

With this same and unique entity, “Shell wanted to react in a market that has gone from ‘early adopters’ to that of the mass market to gain visibility”, explains to Digital Jean-Baptiste Guntzberger, Southern Europe manager of Newmotion / Shell. But if all these services are well grouped under one and the same brand, the fact remains that the three legal entities will persist… for the moment in any case. “The Shell Recharge Solutions brand does not hide any structural reorganization, we remain separate entities”, warns the manager. “The business model of our entity is not changing. We remain on the fleets, on our BtoB and BtoC offers with AC terminals (alternating current, editor’s note), and on smart recharges. ” Jean-Baptiste Guntzberger continues to think that recharging is always done primarily at home or in the office, but he recognizes that the offer of fast recharging in service stations “Has a huge impact on the idea that we have of the electric vehicle. It allows you to be reassured ”.

Shell, which aims to “To increase its global network to around 500,000 charging points for electric vehicles by 2025”, is working on this offer in parallel by developing hubs in the heart of cities, such as the one set up under the Hôtel de Ville in Paris, managed by NewMotion. Other hubs should see the light of day, with a network that aims to be intelligent. Because intelligence is unfortunately sometimes lacking in setting up networks of charging stations, which are still very often chaotic …