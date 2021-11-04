Electronic Arts achieves “best second quarter” in its history

From July to September, the video game publisher garnered $ 1.8 billion in revenue, 58% more over a year.

The American video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced Thursday that it was revising its forecasts upwards after realizing “The best second trimester” of its history thanks to the stars of its franchise, according to its boss Andrew Wilson, a prospect that has delighted the market.

EA now expects revenue of $ 6.925 billion for its fiscal year (ending March), down from $ 6.85 billion, and net profit of $ 583 million from 456. “We are off to a good holiday season thanks to our game Battlefield 2042 and growth factors firmly in place for this year, next year and beyond ”, said Blake Jorgensen, the chief financial officer of the Californian group, quoted in a press release. Battlefield 2042, the highly anticipated new game in the popular war game series, is due out worldwide on November 19. Its test version already has 7.7 million players.

Apex Legends and Star Wars

Outraged Battlefield, the studio also relies on its Apex Legends and Star Wars franchises. The survival shooting game Apex Legends is in his seasons 9 and 10, both of which have “Reached new records”, according to EA. The game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has for its part exceeded 100 million players.

On Wall Street, EA’s stock took 3.3% of electronic trading after the stock market closed.