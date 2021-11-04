More

    end of the controversy over Dembélé’s injury!

    It is a small soap opera that began to emerge today. While FC Barcelona had announced the injury of Ousmane Dembélé, he then withdrew his tweets causing confusion. Nevertheless, Toni Juanmarti, journalist for Sport, confirmed that the French international was well injured.

    Dembélé is seriously injured!

    Indeed, the latter said on his Twitter account: “End of the mystery. From Barça, they tell me that indeed, Dembélé trained today and was injured today, not in Kiev. Deleted tweets respond to a technical errorAs a reminder, the 2018 World Champion would be the victim of a stretch and should make his return after the international break.

    to summarize

    While confusion began to reign after the removal of tweets from FC Barcelona on Ousmane Dembélé’s injury, the veil has finally been lifted on this “mystery”. The 2018 World Champion is seriously injured.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

