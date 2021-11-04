Energy renovation activity is booming thanks to MaPrimeRénov ‘, notes Capeb

The increase is exceptional, after years of stagnation. The energy renovation of housing activity has increased sharply over the past twelve months, jumping by 15%, reveals a business report from Capeb, published this Thursday, November 4. The Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Enterprises is pleased to see the activity of crafts, all segments combined, register a significant increase (+ 4%) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter of the year latest. This is + 2.2% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

This growth can be explained by the strong maintenance-improvement activity, which doubled from 2.5% to 5% this third quarter, and amounted to + 12.2% over the last twelve months. “This good momentum in the maintenance-improvement activity this quarter results in particular from that of energy performance work on housing, which grew by 5.5%.“, explains the Capeb.”The activity was deteriorated in 2020 by the Covid-19. If we compare the activity with the third quarter of 2019, we see that there was an increase of 4.1%“, notes Jean-Christophe Repon, President of the Confederation, contacted by Batiactu. Small businesses and building craftsmen have benefited from the influence of the government system MaPrimeRénov ‘, which has funded nearly 300,000 requests for assistance in energy renovation in one little more than a year, according to the Court of Auditors.

Renovations initiated thanks to MaPrimeRénov ‘

Indeed, many households have undertaken renovation work thanks to this financial assistance but also thanks to the savings that the French have been able to accumulate in recent months, following the confinements imposed to stem the epidemic. “This increase in energy renovation is explained by the multiplication of actions taken thanks to MaPrimeRénov ‘but we believe that our percentages are a little below reality because many companies do not identify all the actions of energy renovation in as such. This is the case of changing the boiler, for example“, explains Jean-Christophe Repon.

However, it welcomes the awareness of citizens to enable the energy transition. “Capeb has been aware of this market for more than ten years with our eco-craftsman brand. It seems that the market and individuals are maturing to take hold of this theme“, he analyzes. To maintain this momentum, the head of Capeb encourages the government to simplify MaPrimeRénov ‘files and to increase the number of qualified RGE companies.”We intend to challenge the Minister for Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, on these subjects.“If around 57,000 companies are classified as RGE, Capeb hopes to see the figure swell to 100,000. This in order to”be able to meet customer demand“, exposes the spokesperson.

The envelope allocated to MaPrimeRénov ‘of two billion euros in 2022, as part of the finance bill, is good news for the Confederation. “This budget should make it possible to maintain the enthusiasm for energy renovation“, he hopes.

Hikes in new buildings too





In new buildings, growth is expected to be + 2.5% in the third quarter of 2021 due to the drop in housing starts at the end of 2020 in the single-family home segment. 453,600 housing units were authorized for construction at the end of August 2021, i.e. + 13.5% compared to the previous twelve months. Housing starts also increased (+ 7.4%) over the same period. Figures that Capeb prefers to put into perspective, recalling that the first confinement in spring 2020 stopped the ongoing projects and that the authorizations fell sharply during the period of the municipal elections.

The economic report shows that all the businesses are seeing their activity grow, between 3.5% and 4.5%. The strongest momentum can be seen in carpentry-locksmithing (+ 4.5%), followed by masonry and roofing-plumbing-heating (+ 4%). Business activity is growing, regardless of their size. Companies with less than 10 employees have the largest increase (+ 12.3% over one year and + 4% in the third quarter of 2021) compared to companies with 10 to 20 employees (+ 11.5% over the year and + 4.5% in the third quarter).

The sector disrupted by the materials crisis

At the regional level, activity is heterogeneous according to Capeb, with better activity in Hauts-de-France (+ 5.5%) and in Center-Val de Loire (+ 5%) than in Ile-de-France. France (+ 3%). As for employment in construction, it also increased, by 3.8% over twelve months, with 54,000 additional jobs between the second quarters of 2020 and 2021.

Despite these good results, Jean-Christophe Repon does not hide his concern about the crisis of shortages of raw materials, which continues. The Capeb had called on the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire last February to report an increase in the prices of materials and the start of shortages. “If the activity has been prosperous for a year, our margins are cut“, remarks the President of the Confederation. He calls on the craftsmen to be vigilant on the cost prices.”For the moment, we are able to juggle the schedules and maintain the sites, even if we encounter difficulties in supplying them. The sites end up getting longer and we lose profitability.“He is also concerned that rising material prices and shortages will push up personal bills.”We should not push them away and lower their purchasing power.”

In addition to this economic crisis, there are also the difficulties for craft companies in the building and public works sector to hire. Capeb has signed an agreement with Pôle Emploi to obtain referrals throughout the territory ready to find candidates “available and motivated“which can meet the needs of companies. The sharp increase in apprenticeship contracts (+ 19% in 2020) will serve in the future to compensate for the lack of candidates. To young people who are reluctant to get into the sector, Jean-Christophe Repon insists that building trades are “innovative, attractive, less and less painful and offer a real life project“.