England football – Unai Emery says NO to Saudi Arabia for Newcastle

Unai Emery was the overwhelming favorite to settle on the Newcastle bench. But the Spanish coach of Villarreal ultimately turned down the English club’s offer.

Tuesday evening, in the wake of Villarreal’s victory in the Champions League, Unai Emery had admitted that the new leaders of Newcastle had contacted him to offer him to become the manager of the Magpies, the former coach of PSG and of Arsenal have not yet made their choice. But obviously the night brought advice to Emery since Marca announces that the latter informed this Wednesday the president of Villarreal, Fernando Roig Negueroles, that he had decided to remain in command of the Yellow submarine. The exchange would have taken place in the middle of the night, while Unai Emery was still on his way to his home in Valencia after the European meeting won by his team.





🚨💣 La llamada de madrugada de Emery confirmando that no se va al Newcastle: “Fernando, me quedo en el Villarreal” 📞 https://t.co/RyEO1lp5dN Una información de @FAlvarezPedrosa – MARCA (@marca) November 3, 2021

It is not clear why the Basque technician refused the Saudis’ offer, but he thinks that his previous stint in the Premier League, with a very intrusive behavior of the English press, did not leave him only good memories. Just like working for a club where money is flowing, and the influence of coaches is less, which he also experienced at PSG. Unai Emery should quickly confirm this choice, which leaves Newcastle without a manager for the moment, Steve Bruce having been sacked last week.