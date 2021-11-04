More

    England football – Unai Emery says NO to Saudi Arabia for Newcastle

    Sports


    Unai Emery was the overwhelming favorite to settle on the Newcastle bench. But the Spanish coach of Villarreal ultimately turned down the English club’s offer.

    Tuesday evening, in the wake of Villarreal’s victory in the Champions League, Unai Emery had admitted that the new leaders of Newcastle had contacted him to offer him to become the manager of the Magpies, the former coach of PSG and of Arsenal have not yet made their choice. But obviously the night brought advice to Emery since Marca announces that the latter informed this Wednesday the president of Villarreal, Fernando Roig Negueroles, that he had decided to remain in command of the Yellow submarine. The exchange would have taken place in the middle of the night, while Unai Emery was still on his way to his home in Valencia after the European meeting won by his team.


    It is not clear why the Basque technician refused the Saudis’ offer, but he thinks that his previous stint in the Premier League, with a very intrusive behavior of the English press, did not leave him only good memories. Just like working for a club where money is flowing, and the influence of coaches is less, which he also experienced at PSG. Unai Emery should quickly confirm this choice, which leaves Newcastle without a manager for the moment, Steve Bruce having been sacked last week.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMARKET POINT-Equities on the rise, the Fed in support (updated) – 11/04/2021 at 8:30 a.m.
    Next articleLaurent Baffie unrecognizable after having had plastic surgery

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC