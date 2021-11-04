Eric Zemmour: “France as we have known it is in danger of death”

Guest of Christine Kelly in Facing the info on CNEWS, this Thursday evening November 4, the almost presidential candidate Éric Zemmour notably returned to the state of France, which he considers “to be in danger of death” .

During this interview, the polemicist supported his vision of the weakening of the country by stipulating that the French were “aware” of his analysis and “that there is no blindness” in France and “that ‘a large part of the population’ had also realized.

Indeed, according to Eric Zemmour, the French “understood” and “waited for someone to get up and speak” to prevent France from breaking up and thus not becoming “Lebanon on a large scale”.

Still not a declared candidate for the next presidential term, the author of “France has not said its last word” (Ed. Rubempré) considered at the same time to have added “a dose of uncertainty” in the political system which makes him “pay dearly today”.

While some women say “they are afraid for their rights if Eric Zemmour comes to power”, the main interested party considered “that they are victims of the propaganda” against him. On the contrary, the polemicist claimed to be the one “who best protects women”.

“Pécresse, Bertrand, Barnier, They are the same”

Moreover, while the management of Republicans officially announced the names of the candidates on Thursday who will be able to participate, on December 4, in the party congress for the presidential election, Eric Zemmour gave his opinion on those they consider to be the favorites: Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pécresse and Michel Barnier. For him, the latter “are centrist candidates”.





Therefore, if the interested parties campaign to represent the Republican right in April 2022 they are, according to the polemicist, in reality “in the campaign to be the Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron”.

“The veil is a political sign”

Confronted on the set with the philosopher Henri Pena-Ruiz, renowned for his work on secularism in France, Eric Zemmour finally considered that this notion was “first of all a political weapon and of war against the Church”.

According to him, it is also necessary “to prohibit the veil even in public space”. “The veil is a political sign, of colonization of the street. We will take the most effective means, ”he added.

Therefore, if he was a candidate and elected to the presidency of the Republic, Eric Zemmour indicated that he would tackle as a priority “immigration, identity, and Islam”. “I will propose, he said, a referendum with all the measures to, for example, remove the land rights or even prohibit family reunification”.