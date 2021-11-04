Escalation between Morocco and Algeria continues after deaths in Western Sahara

Tensions do not come down. While Morocco and Algeria have been chaining threats and accusations for several weeks, the tone is further upped on November 3.

The crisis dates back a few days, when three Algerian truckers were killed in Western Sahara.

This area claimed by Morocco is controlled by the Polisario Front, a movement supported by Algeria which seeks to acquire independence. According to the Algerian presidency, the truckers were targeted by a drone bombardment.

This incident immediately caused a stir. The Algerian authorities have spoken of a “cowardly assassination” which will not “go unpunished”, while clearly accusing the “Moroccan occupation forces”. Rabat has not yet officially reacted.

Broken diplomatic relations

The whole thing comes at a time when the question of Western Sahara has once again been at the center of tensions for several months. The United States has in fact signed an agreement with Morocco so that the country normalizes its relations with Israel, in exchange for which Washington has undertaken to recognize the sovereignty of Rabat over the disputed area since the 1970s. Alger.





At present, diplomatic relations between the two countries remain broken. A decision that was taken unilaterally by Algiers last August. Note that this is not the only diplomatic crisis affecting Algeria, since relations are also very tense with France, in particular due to the reduction in the number of visas granted to Maghreb countries.