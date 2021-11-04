Europa League: Lazio frustrates OM

After Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw against Lokomotiv Moscow, OM could take the opportunity to return to the Turkish leader of their group E. For that, it was necessary to win tonight at the Vélodrome against Lazio, 2nd at kick-off with one more point on the Phocéens. Sampaoli sent an almost typical team with Saliba, Caleta-Car and Luan Peres behind, Rongier or Lirola a notch higher and Payet in support of Milik. The Italians of Sarri presented themselves with Luis Alberto to animate an attacking trio Felipe Anderson-Immobile-Pedro.

In these first minutes, Marseille tried to respond to the physique imposed by Lazio, like the contacts between Guendouzi and Basic (8th), or even Luiz Felipe on Payet (12th). The Olympian captain even sounded a first free kick alert (13th). OM slowly took the upper hand in this meeting, showing more control in this match. On the left side, Lirola got back on her good foot and sent a perfect cross for Milik’s uncrossed header, deflected in extremis by Strakosha (18th). It took a little more to be rewarded.

OM had heart

This offering came a few minutes later when, after a good movement on the left flank, Milik collapsed in the box, hooked by Acerbi. The Pole did justice to himself from the penalty spot (1-0, 33rd). The case took a good turn, especially as this advantage seemed deserved but a last mess in the Marseille area benefited Ramos, whose strike countered by Saliba came back to Felipe Anderson, who only had to finish (1 -1, 45th + 7). OM had something to be annoyed about when they returned to the locker room.

This bump on the head was still visible in the second half. As soon as it resumed, Saliba lacked control over this delivery from Rongier, and let Immobile go and beat Pau Lopez (1-2, 49th). Now led to the score, Marseille could not recover, even taking water in the axis, but Milikovic-Savic (54th) or Cataldi (56th) did not take advantage. Ünder’s center-shot on the post did not wake his people up enough (61st). OM pushed but also exposed themselves, Pau Lopez having to intervene in front of Pedro (73rd).





This end of meeting smelled of sulfur. The contacts became rougher, which was not necessarily a disadvantage for the Marseillais. The latter persevered, in particular Payet and Guendouzi who took the reins of their team (82nd). An instant after this hot situation, the midfielder found a countered Milik. Payet recovered the leather which dragged and equalized in an impossible angle (2-2, 82nd). On his way, the captain sent an overpowering strike on the top of the bar of Strakosha (90th). A last strike like the match for OM, for which this draw may seem frustrating, especially as qualification is always more complicated.

The evening results:

Group C:

Leicester 1 – 1 Spartak Moscow: Amartey (58th); Moses (51st)

Group D:

Royal Antwerp 0 – 3 Fenerbahçe : Yandas (9th), Meyer (16th), Berisha (29th)

Group E:

Olympique de Marseille 2 – 2 Lazio: Milik (sp 33rd), Payet (82nd); Anders (45th + 7), Immobile (49th)

Group F:

Braga 4 – 2 Ludogorets: Al Musrati (25th), Medeiros (37th), Galeno (40th), Gonzalez (73rd); Sotiriou (33rd), Plastun (79th)

Red Star of Belgrade 0 – 1 Midtjylland : Evander (56th)

Group G:

Bayer Leverkusen 4 – 0 Betis: Diaby (42nd, 52nd), Wirtz (86th), Amiri (90th)

Ferencvaros 2 – 3 Celtic : Juranovic (csc 11th), Uzuni (86th); Furuhashi (3rd), Jota (23rd), Abada (60th)

Group H:

Dinamo Zagreb 3 – 1 Rapid Vienna: Petkovic (12th), Andric (34th), Sutalo (83rd); Knasmüllner (8th)