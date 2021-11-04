EXCLUDED – Caroline Margeridon on the verge of tears: “I no longer see my family. Even on their deathbed, I refused to see my father and my mother” – VIDEO

This morning, Caroline Margeridon was the guest of Jean-Marc Morandini in “Morandini Live” live on CNews on the occasion of the release of his autobiography, “Libre!” (ed. Plon). At first, the antiquarian of Affair Conclue did not wish to write this book. “I told Plon editions ‘where is the interest? You’re going to lose money’. I find it weird to talk about yourself”, she began, exclusively.

“My sisters don’t want to see me. It’s very amazing. Since I started doing TV, they want to see me less. It’s not a pain because I’ve been lucky enough to have friends since I was born “, she continued, specifying” not to have crossed out her sisters “from her life.





In her book, Caroline Margeridon also evokes her mother, a woman she admired. “I only had eyes for her until the breakup. On my 22nd birthday, I decided, because she did something terrible to me, never to see her again”, she explained, indicating that her mother died “three weeks ago”.

“I did not go to her funeral and I did not see her in the hospital. I did the same for my father,” said the antiquarian, with emotion. “My father, I’ve always called him ‘the father of my sisters’ since I was 5 years old. I think I loved my mother so much,” Caroline Margeridon continued. Jeanmarcmorandini.com invites you to (re) discover this sequence broadcast live in “Morandini Live” (see video above).