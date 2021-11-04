Facebook, Instagram, Messenger outage: new disruptions on social networks

The reports on the down detector site began this Wednesday around 7 p.m. and quickly exceeded a thousand reports around 8 p.m. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and also WhatsApp (also from the Meta group), seemed to register malfunctions.

On Twitter, the keyword #instagramdown (“Instagram breakdown”) quickly rose to social network trends. #facebookdown, #messengerdown and #whatsappdown were also particularly used.

A worldwide blackout in October

Regarding Instagram, users have reported an inability to reload their feed. “This page is unfortunately not available”, it was displayed when trying to go to the Instagram site. On Messenger, it seemed impossible to send and receive messages, but also, for some users, to simply access their inbox.

In early October, Facebook and the group’s other social networks had been inaccessible for nearly six hours. The cause of these new dysfunctions is currently unknown.