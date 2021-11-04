Failed launch, disruptions… A first “13 Hours” relocated difficult for Julian Bugier

The mid-day news of France 2 presented in Dieppe, this Thursday, November 4, was not easy for the journalist.

Julian Bugier will long remember this first live off the set of the newspaper of France 2, this Thursday, November 4 in Dieppe. As soon as the “13 Hours” begins, while strolling through the market in the Norman city, the journalist encounters a problem and has to stop. A few seconds later, Julian Bugier starts again as if nothing had happened. Once arrived on the temporary set, where Valérie Heurtel, his columnist at the head of the column “An idea for France” was waiting for him, the presenter encountered new difficulties with his microphone, making the announcement of the titles almost inaudible.

Less than four minutes after the start of the newspaper, the live broadcast was disrupted by an individual, not visible on the screen, yelling repeatedly: “Macron resignation” ! Deconcentrated, the journalist from France 2 stops and announces to viewers that there is “Some disturbances” around him. The noisy character continues his invectives and targets Alexandre Benalla, to whom he wishes “the prison”… Julian Bugier, after having marked a new time out, tries to reassure: “There are some disturbances here on the set but that’s normal, it’s live.” The rest of the news will run smoothly.

As the presidential campaign approaches, the presenter at the head of the “13 Hours” since January 2021, wished to relocate his news once a month to meet the French and discuss their concerns, such as the power of purchase, the cost of energy, housing, employment …

