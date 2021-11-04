Fatal shot of Alec Baldwin: the trail of “sabotage” evoked by the lawyers of the film gunsmith

After Alec Baldwin’s accidental fatal shooting on the set of a western, the lawyers for the film’s gunsmith raise the possibility of sabotage. After the death of the director of photography, the investigation continues.

American actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21. The actor thought his gun was loaded blank.

“Sabotage on the set”

This Wednesday, November 3, the lawyers of the film’s arms manufacturer evoke the possibility of sabotage. They reported on NBC that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed loaded the pistol with bullets from a box of blank cartridges. Their client would not have been aware of the presence of real ammunition in the batch.





Lawyers evoke “dissatisfied” on the set

“We’re assuming someone must have put the actual ammunition in that box. If you think about it, the person who put that live ammunition in the dummy cartridge box must have wanted to sabotage the set. That’s the only one. reason to do such a thing, “said his lawyer, quoted by France Info. According to Jason Bowles, “There were people who left the shoot, who left because they were upset.”

The man evokes a “lapse of time” between 11 and 13 hours on the day of the accident when “the firearms were sometimes unattended”. For the time being, the investigation by local authorities is still ongoing.