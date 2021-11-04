Father kills daughter’s boyfriend to save her from sex trafficking

A man has been charged with murder in Washington after killing his daughter’s boyfriend. The latter would have been the victim of sex trafficking and the man wanted to save her.

The body of 19-year-old Aaron Sorenson was discovered last month in the trunk of a car in Spokane, Wash. The young man has been missing since November 2020. The alleged murderer, John Eisenman, a 60-year-old man, was arrested and charged this week, NBC reports. The man allegedly discovered in October 2020 that his still teenage daughter had been sold, by her boyfriend, for $ 1,000 as part of sex trafficking in Seattle. Mad with rage upon learning of this, he would have managed to rescue his daughter and bring her home.

But he would not have stopped there since he would then have decided to avenge her by going to kill Aaron Sorenson. He would have waited for the young man in the town of Airway Heights, where he was supposed to be, and then took action. “During this encounter, John Eisenman abducted the victim, tied her up and placed her in the trunk of a car. Eisenman then assaulted the victim by hitting her on the head with a cinder block, then stabbed her several times, causing her death, ”police said this week. “After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.” The vehicle was there for almost a year, until someone discovered it last month. Inside was the corpse of Aaron Sorenson. His ankles and hands were tied and his mouth was covered with duct tape, reports the “Spokesman Review”, citing court documents.





A bond set at $ 1 million

The investigation revealed that the vehicle in question belonged to John Eisenman’s fiancée, Brenda Kross. When the police tried to contact her, she did not respond. Upon arriving at her home later, officers ran into John Eisenman who told them the car had been stolen several months ago. But a neighbor testified, claiming the man confessed to killing someone and putting the body in a safe. Because he had so many details, his account was taken seriously, leading to the arrest on Friday of John Eisenman. He appeared in court on Monday and his bail was set at one million dollars. Since this case started to make the headlines of the media, thousands of Internet users have taken the side of the accused, claiming that he should be released because he only saved his daughter.