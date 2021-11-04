FC Barcelona – Mercato: the date of Xavi’s enthronement known?

Zapping Goal! Football club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in figures

Unless the situation turns around, Xavi should be the new coach of FC Barcelona and succeed Ronald Koeman. According to the information of the Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, a decisive meeting between the leaders of Barça, those of Al-Sadd and the agents of Xavi would have taken place this Thursday afternoon.

In the event of a positive outcome, the formalization of the arrival of the former Spanish midfielder on the Blaugrana bench should be done this Friday. In addition, Xavi would like to attend the trip this Saturday of his future team on the lawn of Celta Vigo, on behalf of the 13th day of La Liga. As for its official presentation, it should take place next Tuesday or Wednesday.

🚨 PREVISIÓN Xavi Hernández 🤝 Anuncio oficial mañana ✈️ Viaja de Xavi a BCN con la expedición culer (Yuste y Alemany) ⚽️ Xavi quiere ir a Vigo para estar con el equipo (en la grada) 📸 Presentación oficial apunta (ahora) al martes o miércoles#JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/BYYINvIQMx

– Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 4, 2021