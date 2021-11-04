More

    FC Barcelona – Mercato: the date of Xavi’s enthronement known?

    Unless the situation turns around, Xavi should be the new coach of FC Barcelona and succeed Ronald Koeman. According to the information of the Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, a decisive meeting between the leaders of Barça, those of Al-Sadd and the agents of Xavi would have taken place this Thursday afternoon.

    In the event of a positive outcome, the formalization of the arrival of the former Spanish midfielder on the Blaugrana bench should be done this Friday. In addition, Xavi would like to attend the trip this Saturday of his future team on the lawn of Celta Vigo, on behalf of the 13th day of La Liga. As for its official presentation, it should take place next Tuesday or Wednesday.

    to summarize

    The officialization of the arrival of Xavi on the bench of FC Barcelona should be done this Friday. As for its official presentation, it should take place next Tuesday or Wednesday.

