“File a complaint, that suits me!” : A tense exchange between Hapsatou Sy and Ardisson revealed by “Further investigation”

Preview. An unprecedented sequence. Tonight, at 11pm, on France 2, “Complément d’études”, presented by Tristan Waleckx, will offer a 52-minute survey of Eric Zemmour, called “Veni, Vedi, Vichy” and produced by Lilya Melkonian, Sébastien Lafargue and Matthieu To renounce. The magazine’s teams followed for several months the rise in power in the media and in the polls of the one who should soon be preparing to announce his candidacy for the presidential election.

Hapsatou Sy, “an insult” to France “according to Eric Zemmour

In this issue, “Complément d’études” returns to the altercation between Hapsatou Sy and Eric Zemmour during the recording of a number of “Terriens du dimanche”, in September 2018. In the program broadcast on C8 and presented by Thierry Ardisson, the columnist and the polemicist had scrambled about the first name of Hapsatou Sy. The editorialist then took the liberty of renaming it “Corinne” on the tray.





At the time, C8 had finally released an edited version of this pass. From the dressing rooms, a relative of Hapsatou Sy had filmed the part of the exchange that had not been broadcast on the channel, at the request of the legal department of C8. This part not broadcast on C8 had finally been posted on Instagram by Hapsatou Sy herself. In this excerpt, Eric Zemmour had notably declared that the first name of the columnist was “an insult to France“.

“The guy is saying intolerable things to me!”

In its number aired this evening, “Complément d’études” this time reveals a video showing a lively exchange between Hapsatou Sy and Thierry Ardisson, in dressing rooms after the recording of the show. This sequence is filmed without the knowledge of the “Sunday Earthlings” team. It is the entrepreneur and ex-columnist of C8 who provided the video to France 2, specifies the magazine of Tristan Waleckx.

“We have a good comeback! Ah yes, it’s a very good show! It’s great !“, begins by way of debriefing the presenter in the sequence, before confiding to have been shocked by the words of Eric Zemmour:”Hapsatou, it’s horrible!“.”The guy says intolerable things to me! I inform you: tomorrow morning, at the first hour, I file a complaint. What has been said to me this evening is unacceptable. You can laugh, giggle, do whatever you want! You know very well that I will tell you what I think. I’m telling you, I’m going to file a complaint!“, reacts, annoyed, Hapsatou Sy.

“It will make headlines in all the TV press!”

Thierry Ardisson replies: “Filing a complaint, it will create a buzz on the internet! It suits me ! Go ahead, file a complaint, it suits me! It will be on Morandini (jeanmarcmorandini.com, editor’s note), that suits me! It will make headlines in all the TV press! And me, it suits me!“.”It is unacceptable !“, repeats for her part the chronicler, very reassembled.” Further investigation “specifies that Thierry Ardisson and Hapsatou have been in conflict since this episode. The man in black also did not wish to respond to” Further investigation “. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence in preview.

After the collision on C8 and his departure from the “Sunday Earthlings”, Hapsatou Sy had indeed lodged a complaint. According to “Further investigation”, the trial will take place in September 2022.