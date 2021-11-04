Firefox 94 is available, and gains in optimization and security

The Mozilla Foundation has just released the latest update to its web browser. Available on Windows, macOS, and Linux, Firefox 94 is full of new features and wants to add color to your browsing.

The latest version of the Web browser sees the arrival of six “seasonal colors”, in reality colored themes that will only be available in the settings for a limited time.

On macOS, the red panda now makes full use of Macs power saving mode when viewing full screen videos on YouTube and Twitch.

On Windows, the browser will no longer interrupt your browsing to apply an update since it is now possible to activate in the settings an option to download and install them in the background, even when the browser is closed .





Firefox 94 is also the occasion for Mozilla to introduce a new function allowing to manually unload the tabs to free the computer memory occupied by Firefox. To access it, simply go directly to the page about: unloads.

Finally, this new version further strengthens your security thanks to the site isolation now enabled by default in the stable version of the browser.

Source: Mozilla