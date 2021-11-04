Florian Rousseau back at the FFC – News

Florian Rousseau is back at the French Cycling Federation. He was appointed Director of the Olympic Program and presented to the press on Wednesday. To explain the need for an Olympic program director at the FFC, Christophe Manin, the DTN, said at the end of the World Track Championship in Roubaix two weeks ago, “just like for a cake, we have the recipe, we have the dough, we have all the ingredients, all that’s missing is the icing on the top of the cake“.

The FFC press release shows that the creation of this post is also a desire of the National Sports Agency, after the Tokyo Games, for “the development of management skills“. In this press release, Claude Onesta, General Manager of High Performance at the ANS recalls that the FFC”is one of the federations designated as priority by the Agency with a view to improving its performance in Paris. As such, we are engaging with them in close collaboration around the Perf 2024 Cell, reinforced by the arrival of Florian Rousseau as Director of the Olympic Program.“.

The Olympic champion in the kilometer, keirin and team speed, 47, resigned his post as director of high performance of the French Athletics Federation at the beginning of last September. He arrived at the FFA in February 2020.





After the end of his career in 2004, adorned with the titles of World Champion in the kilometer, individual and team speed and three gold medals at the Olympic Games, he succeeds his mentor Gérard Quintyn as national coach of the France sprint pole. at INSEP (there was a second in Hyères).

He had left his post after the 2013 World Championship, not without having questioned the federal policy for the high level after the London Games in 2012. In 2015, he became project manager at INSEP within the framework of preparation for the Rio Games in 2016. He is also a member of the Paris 2024 Athletes’ Commission. Since the end of his sports career, Florian Rousseau has always been in touch with the high level. “Generally speaking, he has real high-level expertise. He knows how to win“, commented David Lappartient, then president of the FFC, at the time of the resignation of the one who was then national coach in 2013.