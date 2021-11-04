Foot OL – OL: Peter Bosz, his dream is to bring down PSG – Olympique Lyonnais

Relaunched by their victory against Lens this weekend (2-1), Olympique Lyonnais climbed back to 6th place, 12 points behind PSG.

The gap is already colossal between Paris Saint-Germain and the other Ligue 1 teams, which clubs like Marseille and Lyon inevitably regret. And for good reason, although PSG does not impress in the game, Kylian Mbappé’s teammates collect points while his pursuers do the yo-yo. This is how an abyssal gap has already been widened, enough to feed great regrets at OL. In an interview with the club’s official website, Claudio Caçapa admitted that Peter Bosz was struggling with this gap as the goal of the Dutch coach of Gones is to compete with Paris SG in the long term and fight for the title.

Peter Bosz wants to titillate PSG

“We always have in the club the desire to be champion again. When Peter Bosz arrived he told me he wanted to be champion. This group is discovering that anything is possible if you work well and give your all. I hope very quickly to find my way back to the titles with Olympique Lyonnais » confessed the assistant coach of Peter Bosz to Olympique Lyonnais. The former defender of Gones has also confided about his personal aspirations. Claudio Caçapa does not hide it, he will not be an assistant all his life and dreams of one day marrying a great career as a No.1 coach.





“I passed all my diplomas, it gave me a lot of confidence. There is always a little detail that makes you brake and wonder if you can do it, but with the years that I have spent as an assistant here, I have progressed. Making the right decisions is not necessarily easy, it takes time for a young coach to make the right choices and validate what has been learned. But I think I’m ready for this “ launched the one who was already in the staff of Rudi Garcia and who is now learning alongside an experienced coach like Peter Bosz. A great experience for Claudio Caçapa before possibly imitating his former teammate Cris, current coach of Le Mans in the National.