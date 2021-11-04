Football: “The goalkeeper said kill him”, the Hérault referee beaten because of the health pass testifies

The victim, Souleyman Dahrour, 37, testifies for the first time after the incidents that occurred on October 2 before the Marseillan match against La Peyrade, while the disciplinary council is to be held this Thursday, November 4 in Montpellier.

“Since when do we hit a referee? Everyone was hitting me, the coach and the players, the president had their hands crossed and the goalkeeper had this word: ‘kill him!’ I ran away and a guy came out. a knife … I locked myself in the refreshment bar, they stole everything from me, my clothes, the phone… “

Anger inevitably, and, always, a lot of incomprehension. A month after the savage assault that sent him to hospital, resulting in 4 days of ITT (total incapacity for work) Souleyman Dharour, 37, testifies for the first time.

This football referee suffered the start of a lynching for simply asking the players for their health passes, during the meeting between Marseillan and Frontignan-La Peyrade, in the U19 youth category, on October 2 in Hérault.

This appalling case began when the referee realized that there was no Covid referent that day, an obligation on the home club, Marseillan. The situation got worse when the referee asked for and obtained the visitors’ sanitary passes but he suffered a clear refusal by the first player of Marseillan, the goalkeeper.

“You are just a shitty Arab referee”

“The player did not have a pass and the coach took his defense, he immediately insulted me:” You are a shitty referee, the District is breaking our c … with their law “, reports Souleyman Dharour, that we meet him at a stadium in Montpellier. He contacts his superiors who confirm to him that all those who are not in good standing cannot appear on the scoresheet.





The coach then told me: “You are just a shitty Arab referee and the keeper said the same”. Everything then degenerated when the referee allowed the La Peyrade team to leave and he went out.

“I opened the door, the shirtless guard spits in my face, he insults me, ‘son of p.’, I didn’t say anything, I went between the locker room and the refreshment bar, he came running and kicked me with his iron crampons in the stomach, I protected myself with a bag “, he continues, before the quarry described at the beginning of these lines against the one who already suffered from a herniated disc.

I want the Marseillan club to be struck off, neither the president nor the coach have taken responsibility for the health pass and the rest, I want this to be an example

Today, this driver and companion of disabled children expects a lot from the disciplinary commission which meets this Thursday, November 4 in Montpellier where the various protagonists will be heard.

“For me, I want the Marseillan club to be struck off, neither the president nor the coach have taken responsibility for the health pass and the rest, I want this to be an example, I represent all the referees”, strikes the one who, on sick leave, does not intend to resume arbitration anytime soon.