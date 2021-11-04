Formula 1 | Smedley would bet Hamilton ‘on equal car’ against Verstappen

Rob Smedley, former Ferrari and Williams engineer and now affiliated with Formula 1, believes Lewis Hamilton is in a better position than Max Verstappen to claim the world title. According to him, it is the Briton’s experience that could make the difference.

“I have to say Lewis, because he’s done it seven times before” Smedley told the F1 Nation podcast. “Now I don’t want to take anything away from Max, because he’s a talent that is unique in a generation, but I think Lewis learned more from his craft than Max.”

“He’s been doing it just longer than Max. He’s done it seven times before, so if they were in identical cars with identical tires and everything else the same for the remaining five races, I would still bet on Lewis at this stage. “

On the other hand, Smedley believes that the technical advantage was in the Austrian clan, and that the start of the season for Red Bull was not optimal: “If I had to choose a car I would choose the Red Bull. I think it’s a slightly better car, and it’s been a better car all season.”





“I read this weekend that Helmut Marko said that Max lost 50 points, or something like that. I don’t know if that’s true. If you take the races where he didn’t finish, it might not be 50 points net against Lewis, but he certainly lost quite a few points. “

“I think they had the best car. I think they had a much better car at the start of the season, and they probably didn’t manage to capitalize on it. But then they kept that little advantage. It turned on the Mercedes side at times, but overall they always had the best car. “