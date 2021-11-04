Fortnite: an iconic League of Legends champion arrives to make a mess!

As stated a few minutes ago, Riot Games and Epic Games have formalized a major partnership which will notably allow the creator of Fortnite to feed its catalog with a few productions from the universe of Runeterra, but not only! Epic’s famous battle royale will also be entitled to an unprecedented crossover, this is even a first!

You will have noticed it: League of Legends is talked about a lot now. The other games of the universe of Runeterra a little less, certainly, but Riot Games did not forget to put them in the spotlight also during its event RiotXArcane which started quite recently. Still, League of Legends wins all the votes and that Epic Games wanted to materialize this partnership between the two companies using a strategy that it greatly appreciates: crossovers.

Thus, one of the emblematic champions of League of Legends will therefore make its appearance as a character skin in Epic’s battle royale. And to observe the current communication of Riot around his Arcane project, it could well be that there is a suitable protagonist!

The chaos of the island of Fortnite will increase with Jinx!

Headliner of the Arcane series, very soon to be broadcast on Netflix, the champion Jinx will therefore be parachuted in the middle of the island of Fortnite. This collaboration with one of the heroines of League of Legends, formalized in video at the head of the article, may spark sparks, especially since it marks a turning point between the two companies which are joining forces together for the first time. Thus, Jinx comes to life in the battle royale from tomorrow, or rather on the night of November 5 at 1 a.m., and the least we can say is that she has thought of taking all her arsenal for the occasion. !





Players will therefore be able to get their hands on, in the item shop of Fortnite, several elements related to the champion of LoL: an outfit inspired by the one worn in the Arcane series, a pickaxe Bang-bang crusher, a graffiti Jinx, a back accessory Jinx Automaton Monkey, living room music Playground (instrumental), as well as two loading screens, ” Sow chaos ” and ” Pan! “.

All of these cosmetic elements will be brought together in the Arcane Jinx pack which will also include Jinx aerosol was here. As a reminder, the character will be available tonight at 1 a.m. within the game store. You will also be able to find the story of Jinx in the Arcane series which begins this Sunday on Netflix.