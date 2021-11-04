More

    France team: Deschamps has communicated his list

    Sports


    • om facebook

    Didier Deschamps communicated the names of the players who will participate in the scheduled matches against Kazakhstan and Finland. No William Saliba (20). Matto Guendouzi (22) is however selected.

    Didier Deschamps

    The selector has disclosed his list for the next two meetings of the Blues. He only called one OM player and it was Matto Guendouzi. Boubacar Kamara and William Saliba do not hold his attention for the moment. Rare are also the elements of Ligue 1, in its group.


    France team

    Guardians: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Benot Costil (Bordeaux), Alphonse Arola (West Ham)
    Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Jules Kound (Sville), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Lo Dubois (Olympique Lyonnais), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Tho Hernandez ( AC Milan), Kurt Zouma (West Ham)
    Environments : Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Aurlien Tchouamni (AS Monaco), Matto Guendouzi (OM), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), N’Golo Kant (Chelsea)
    Attackers: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atltico de Madrid), Kylian Mbapp (Paris SG), Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco).

    By FootMarseille on Thursday 04 November 2021 4:12 p.m. – 1157 readings.

    Loading ...
    Waiting for connection …


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe Cac 40 continues to set records, central banks and companies reassure, Market news
    Next articleCall of Duty Vanguard: How did Battlefield and Rainbow Six inspire Activision’s license?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC