France team: Deschamps has communicated his list









Didier Deschamps communicated the names of the players who will participate in the scheduled matches against Kazakhstan and Finland. No William Saliba (20). Matto Guendouzi (22) is however selected.

The selector has disclosed his list for the next two meetings of the Blues. He only called one OM player and it was Matto Guendouzi. Boubacar Kamara and William Saliba do not hold his attention for the moment. Rare are also the elements of Ligue 1, in its group.





France team

Guardians: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Benot Costil (Bordeaux), Alphonse Arola (West Ham)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Jules Kound (Sville), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Lo Dubois (Olympique Lyonnais), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris SG), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Tho Hernandez ( AC Milan), Kurt Zouma (West Ham)

Environments : Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Aurlien Tchouamni (AS Monaco), Matto Guendouzi (OM), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), N’Golo Kant (Chelsea)

Attackers: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atltico de Madrid), Kylian Mbapp (Paris SG), Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco).