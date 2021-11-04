France team / Qualif. World Cup 2022 – Deschamps’ list: Areola returns to the Blues, Martial leaves

Classic where newbies have not been invited. This Thursday, in Clairefontaine, Didier Deschamps gave a list of 23 names without much surprise. In the absence of Mike Maignan, it was Alphonse Areola who was recalled by the coach of the Blues despite his complicated season at West Ham. In front, his bad past with Manchester United is costly to Anthony Martial, sacrificed to allow Kingsley Coman to make his return. Moussa Diaby and Matteo Guendouzi are also there, as is Kurt Zouma. Olivier Giroud is still absent.

“Continuity“: when revealing the reasons for his choices, Didier Deschamps did not seek to hide that the League of Nations had weighed heavily in the constitution of its list intended to validate the ticket of the Blues at the World Cup 2022. Already known to the coach , Alphonse Areola arrives as the third goalkeeper rather than Ilian Meslier, left at the disposal of the Espoirs. Another West Ham player who benefits from the absences, Kurt Zouma replaces Raphaël Varane, who was affected on Tuesday with Manchester United. 9 defenders were notably called up, suggesting that a three-way defense is an option that could come back.Despite complicated performances in Blue, Dayot Upamecano is again present.

Giroud still absent, Martial left out

In the middle, despite the return of NGolo Kanté, Matteo Guendouzi keeps his place alongside the usual tauliers and the sparkling Aurélien Tchouaméni, unlike Jordan Veretout. On the other hand, no trace of Christopher Nkunku yet on fire with Leipzig.

But it is especially before that the lessons are more numerous: back in shape with Bayern Munich, Kingsley Coman logically finds the Blues, instead of an Anthony Martial in distress at Manchester United where the competition is tough.

Another lesson: it will really have to shine brightly for us to see Olivier Giroud again. Discarded after the Euro, the Milanese is still not called unlike Wissam Ben Yedder or young Moussa Diaby. Proof that the Giroud page has definitely been turned?

The list of 23 Blues

Guardians : Alphonse Areola, Benoît Costil, Hugo Lloris,

Defenders : Lucas Digne, Léo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Théo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Kurt Zouma

Environments : Matteo Guendouzi, Ngolo Kanté, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni

Forwards : Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Moussa Diaby, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé

