François Yvinec, president of Brest Armorique between 1981 and 1991, died – The death of François Yvinec







President of Brest Armorique between 1981 and 1991, François Yvinec died at 1:30 a.m. this Thursday, November 4. He was 89 years old. The former president of Brest football has been domiciled in Spain, in Calpe, since 2001.

Yvon Kermarec, president of Stade Brestois between 2013 and 2016, testifies to his “great emotion”, he who takes over from the family to announce the news. “I had seen him frequently in Spain for several years, we were always very close”. The funeral of the former president of Brest Armorique will be celebrated this Saturday, November 6 in Calpe, Spain where he resided alongside his wife Maïté.

Julio César, José-Luis Brown and Roberto Cabañas

In 1979, Stade Brestois acceded for the first time to Division 1. Last, the club immediately descended before regaining the elite in 1981. That year, President Michel Bannaire was disowned and François Yvinec took the reins of the club. . Under his presidency, the club will experience an extraordinary decade until 1991, with nine seasons in D1 and one in D2 (1988-89).

François Yvinec wants to make Brest the flagship club of Brittany in D1. In 1983, the Stade Brestois changed its name and became the Brest Armorique. In the summer of 1986, François Yvinec brought to Brest two of the stars of the World Cup in Mexico: Brazilian defenders Julio César and Argentinian, world champion and scorer in the final, José-Luis Brown. The ambition is to play Europe but the results are not up to par. In this context, tensions are created between François Yvinec and his trainer Raymond Kéruzoré, who will eventually leave.





1987 will be the year of the incredible arrival of Roberto Cabañas. The Paraguayan will eventually land at the tip of Finistère on December 19, the day of the Brest victory against Marseille, at the end of a soap opera where François Yvinec was held in his hotel by the Colombian authorities.

Incarcerated for 51 days

In 1988, the club went down to D2 to go up the following year but in 1991, the story ended badly. The club is sanctioned by the Professional Football League (LFP) for a financial demotion in D2. In December 1991, the club filed for bankruptcy and the page François Yvinec turned definitively. The iconic president will be imprisoned for 51 days in 1992.

François Yvinec had retired to Calpe (Spain), where he devoted himself to his two passions: painting and botany. He returned to Brest in 2019, where he attended a meeting against Nice.