François Yvinec, the president of Brest between 1981 and 1991, died

Brest announced Thursday the disappearance of François Yvinec, president of the club between 1981 and 1991, at the age of 89. He had been retired in the south of Spain since 2001, with his partner Maïté Lopez, who was his interpreter during his legendary adventure in Colombia in 1987 (to bring back Roberto Cabanas).
The Yvinec years (nine in D1, one in D2) were those of resourcefulness, nerve, permanent “negotiation” with the authorities and creditors of all stripes, town hall, URSSAF, banks, also those of attempted “blows” in terms of recruitment, by an all-powerful, clever president who had a nose and charisma. In the table, the coaches (De Martigny, Nenkovic, Dewilder) did not have too much voice in the chapter.
It is, among other reasons, because he claimed a more important role that Raymond Kéruzoré, appointed in 1986, was fired a year later after a legendary conflict. The episode marked both the peak and the beginning of the end of the Yvinec years. Helped by the Leclerc centers in the region, the president caused a sensation by recruiting two stars of the Mexican World Cup, the Argentinian José Luis Brown and the Brazilian Julio César. The ten years of Yvinec presidency, from June 1981 to September 1991, ended in spectacular bankruptcy, debts estimated between 100 and 130 million francs (between 15 and 20 million euros), relegation to D2 by the young DNCG, before an outright liquidation in December 1991.