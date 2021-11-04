François Yvinec, the president of Brest between 1981 and 1991, died

Brest announced Thursday the disappearance of François Yvinec, president of the club between 1981 and 1991, at the age of 89. He had been retired in the south of Spain since 2001, with his partner Maïté Lopez, who was his interpreter during his legendary adventure in Colombia in 1987 (to bring back Roberto Cabanas).

The Yvinec years (nine in D1, one in D2) were those of resourcefulness, nerve, permanent “negotiation” with the authorities and creditors of all stripes, town hall, URSSAF, banks, also those of attempted “blows” in terms of recruitment, by an all-powerful, clever president who had a nose and charisma. In the table, the coaches (De Martigny, Nenkovic, Dewilder) did not have too much voice in the chapter.