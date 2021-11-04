French team / List of 23: Areola, Zouma, Kant and Coman back! – Soccer

The selector of the France team, Didier Deschamps, unveiled this Thursday the list of players summoned for the next two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. A group without the slightest surprise with the returns of Alphonse Areola, Kurt Zouma, N’Golo Kant and Kinsgley Coman.

Didier Deschamps has chosen continuity.

Leading Group D of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the France team must validate its ticket for Qatar with two matches played against Kazakhstan (November 13) and Finland (November 16).

This Thursday, the selection of the Blues Didier Deschamps has unveiled his list for these two meetings with a group that will experience several returns.

Areola and Zouma take advantage of injuries

Among the goalkeepers, the former coach of Olympique de Marseille has renewed his confidence Hugo Lloris and Benot Costil, still preferred Steve Mandanda in a role of number 3. In the absence of Mike Maignan, injured, the tricolor technician has decided to remind Alphonse Areola, who has the advantage of knowing the group well. On the sides, there is no change to report with the convocations of Benjamin Pavard, Lo Dubois, Lucas Digne and Tho Hernandez.

In the axis, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kound and Dayot Upamecano retain the confidence of the boss of the Blues. However, faced with the injury of Raphal Varane, Deschamps still operates a change with the great comeback of Kurt Zouma, who has been performing rather well in recent weeks under the colors of West Ham.

Kant and Coman are back!

In the midfield, Deschamps was satisfied with his men in Final 4 of the Nations League and therefore recalled Matto Guendouzi, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot and Aurlien Tchouamni. Unsurprisingly, N’Golo Kant, absent at the last rally due to a positive Covid-19 test, to the detriment of Jordan Veretout.





Finally, in the offensive sector, Olivier Giroud, despite his form with AC Milan, remains absent. To animate his attack, DD always trusts Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbapp, Moussa Diaby and Wissam Ben Yedder. Just back with Manchester United after a month of absence, Anthony Martial leaves this list however with the return to his place of Kingsley Coman, seductive with Bayern Munich since his return after his heart surgery.

The list of 23 Blues:

Guardians: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Benot Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Lo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Tho Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kound (FC Sville), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Kurt Zouma (West Ham).

Environments : Matto Guendouzi (Marseille), N’Golo Kant (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus Turin), Aurlien Tchouamni (AS Monaco).

Attackers: Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbapp (Paris Saint-Germain).

What do you think of this list? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …