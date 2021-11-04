French team. Surprise: Dulin and Le Roux return to club with 12 other players

On the eve of the announcement of the roster for the first test match against Argentina, the list of players of the XV of France made available to their club has been unveiled. We find in particular the rear of Stade Rochelais Brice Dulin as well as the second row of Racing 92 Bernard Le Roux. This suggests that Melvyn Jaminet as well as Thibaud Flament will be holders. In front, the Lyonnais Cretin and Geraci also return to the club just like Hastoy (Pau), Buros (Pau) and Vili de Clermont. The composition of the Blues will be announced this Thursday at 12 noon.

Alexandre BECOGNEE (Montpellier Herault Rugby, 1 selection)

Dylan CRETIN (LOU Rugby, 10 caps)

(LOU Rugby, 10 caps) Ibrahim DIALLO (Racing 92, 1 selection)

Killian GERACI (LOU Rugby, 3 selections)

Bernard LE ROUX (Racing 92, 47 selections)

(Racing 92, 47 selections) Thierry paiva (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

Florent VANVERBERGHE (Castres Olympique, 0 selection)

(Castres Olympique, 0 selection) Romain BUROS (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

(Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection) Brice DULIN (Stade Rochelais, 36 caps)

(Stade Rochelais, 36 caps) Antoine HASTOY (Section Paloise, 1 selection)

(Section Paloise, 1 selection) Yoram MOEFANA (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 2 selections)

Vincent RATTEZ (Montpellier Herault Rugby, 8 caps)

Donovan TAOFIFENUA (Racing 92, 0 selection)

Tani VILI (ASM Clermont Auvergne, 0 selection)