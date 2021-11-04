Fuel at cost price: Leclerc, Casino and Intermarché extend the operation

the essential

Several brands had launched in mid-October an operation allowing the French to pay less for their gasoline. An operation that will continue in November.

Faced with the rise in the price of gasoline, the Leclerc group has been offering fuel at cost price in its stations since October 18. The operation was scheduled to end on October 30. But the sign has finally decided to extend its offer by two weeks, until November 14.

For the past 15 days, the 713 ELeclerc service stations have been selling gasoline at cost price, that is to say they do not take a margin on fuel. While the school holidays are unfolding, this operation is extended until November 14, 2021.

An extension justified in a press release by "the price increases" which "continue and the holiday period" which "is followed by a long weekend of November 11 where travel is important."





A new offer at Casino

The Casino group, too, has decided to extend its operation, which offers fuel at cost price in 100 supermarkets and 35 hypermarkets, from Thursday to Sunday.

A second offer has been put in place by the group, “fuel at 1 euro per liter” in the 67 Géant Casino hypermarkets with a service station. From Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 November, each customer who has taken gasoline in a Géant Casino can go to the store reception and receive a reduction voucher equivalent to the difference between what he paid at the station. and the price of 1 euro per liter. Please note, this voucher is valid for a period determined by the store.

The cost price from Friday to Saturday at Intermarché

Intermarché offers to sell fuel at the pump at cost price. The brand has launched the operation “For difficult ends of the month we help you save money”. Assistance that begins every Friday at the opening time of the store to which the participating station is attached, and ends on Saturday at the closing time of this store. And this until next Saturday, November 27.