Fuel at cost price: which supermarkets have decided to extend the operation?

Faced with rising energy prices, several French retail chains have decided to sell fuel at cost price. These offers have been extended by some.

In recent weeks and in reaction to the rise in energy prices, several supermarket chains have decided to sell gasoline to their customers at cost price. An initiative that will be extended by three French retail groups, each in slightly different forms.

Fuel at cost price at Leclerc

At Leclerc, the “cost price” operation was to end on October 30. In a video posted the day before on social networks, the CEO of the group, Michel-Édouard Leclerc, announced that the operation would continue until November 14 in the 713 service stations of the network. Leclerc therefore gives up its margin on gasoline and diesel, just like two other supermarket chains.

For the past 15 days, the 713 ELeclerc service stations have been selling gasoline at cost price, that is to say they do not take a margin on fuel. While the school holidays are unfolding, this operation is extended until November 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3XEjS3Nbvj

– E.Leclerc (@Leclerc) October 29, 2021

The difference in vouchers in 10 Casinos in the region

Because a similar offer is offered by its competitor Casino, which has decided to sell its fuel at cost price from Thursday to Sunday in 135 stores. In the region, the brands of Salleles-d’Aude (11), Pont-Saint-Esprit and Saint-Laurent-des-Arbres (30), Béziers-Pézenas, Colombiers, Montpellier Ganges and Montpellier Grabels (34), Bolquere, Canet-en-Roussillon and Latour-bas-d’Elne (66) are participating in the operation. A second offer has just been added.

At the same time, a second offer has emerged. From this Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 November, gasoline is sold at the theoretical price of € 1 per liter in the 67 Géant Casino in mainland France. Customers will actually be able to go to the store reception to obtain a reduction voucher equivalent to the difference between what they paid at the station and the reference price of € 1 per liter. Please note, however, that this reduction voucher may have a limited duration and geographical area of ​​use.

From Friday morning to Saturday evening, at Intermarché

Finally, Intermarché has also launched a “fuel” offer for its customers. From Friday when the store opens until Saturday when it closes, again the cost price applies. This offer must end on Saturday, November 27.