    FUNFIT: Become ultra mega muscular with the new sports program of the Switch

    FUNFIT: Become ultra mega muscular with the new sports program of the Switch

    Just For Games announces a game developed by Breakfirst Games, FUNFIT, a sports training program on Switch.

    FUNFIT: Become ultra mega muscular with the new sports program of the Switch

    FUNFIT promises you to become “ultra mega muscular” with the Coach’s intensive sports training program. The Coach, who looks like this:

    Hi, I’m THE Coach, but everyone calls me Coach. Do you want to become muscular Ultra Mega Xtra like me? You are in the right place, mate. I created a foolproof fitness program : FUNFIT. In only one session, you will start to see the result. Look at me that biceps, it makes you want, right? The program is Ultra Mega Xtra intensive, so if you ever lose motivation, ask your friends to come and support you. Together you will become a real bodybuilder strip, even before having had time to perform a burpee!

    As you might expect, the game will take advantage of Joy-Con motion-gaming features of the Nintendo Switch. We will have to wait for the game’s release next year to see if the Coach’s promise of visible results from the first session is exaggerated or not.

    FUNFIT: Become ultra mega muscular with the new sports program of the Switch

    FUNFIT, developed by Breakfirst Games and published by Just For Games will be released in 2022 for Nintendo Switch only.

