Future of Volkswagen CEO soon to be discussed?

The atmosphere does not seem to be good in management meetings within the Volkswagen group. The CEO, Herbert Diess, had yet finally obtained the consensus of the supervisory board, which voted for its extension until 2025. But the recent assertions of Diess on the future of the group and the potential 30,000 job cuts to face to ecological transition do not please.

Without necessarily falling into disgrace, the CEO of Volkswagen Group divides managers and staff representatives, Daniela Cavallo in the lead, she who defends the interests of employees.





A new meeting will take place soon according to our colleagues from Automotive News Europe, who quote an anonymous source. Which describes in particular a somewhat unprecedented assembly, which will discuss the future of Herbert Diess at the head of one of the world’s largest automotive players.

Herbert Diess is the first Volkswagen boss to break the codes, relying in particular recently on the American “Elon Musk” method, in a desire to transform VW into an ultra flexible and less conservative company. According to him, electric mobility requires it, without which Volkswagen will not be able to remain competitive.