Gaël Fickou (fifteen from France) after the revelations of Carl Hayman on concussions: “We are on the right track”

Tuesday, Carl Hayman, former pillar of New Zealand, Toulon or Pau, revealed to suffer from dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (ECT) following the many shocks to the head suffered during his career. The news obviously did not go unnoticed in Marcoussis where the fifteen from France are finalizing their preparation for the first test of the autumn tour against Argentina (Saturday at 9 p.m.).
” My helmet ? It’s more of a routine … It’s more to reassure my mom than anything else ”
“It is certain that the subject of concussions is sensitive in the world of rugby, explained the third-line François Cros. But things are in place to limit this factor as much as possible, the rules have been adjusted, in particular on offensive support. […] If I start to ask myself the question of concussions before a tackle … I work technically so as not to have any questions to ask myself. If the technique is good, the risks are minimized. Rather than protecting yourself with accessories, let’s work on the technique of rugby gestures to always be safe. “ The Toulousain is used to playing with a helmet. “It’s more of a routine … (After a few seconds’ blank) It’s more to reassure my mom than anything else (laughs). “
“We must not deny the problems of the past, there have been knockouts. and there will always be because it is a combat sport where we do not control everything, for his part reacted the center Gaël Fickou. But rules have been put in place by World Rugby and they are starting to pay off I think. We put the emphasis on this in our sport to protect the players, there are boxes that fall every weekend for players who do not stoop. We are aware of that and I think we are on the right track there. “