Gaël Fickou (fifteen from France) after the revelations of Carl Hayman on concussions: “We are on the right track”

“It is certain that the subject of concussions is sensitive in the world of rugby, explained the third-line François Cros. But things are in place to limit this factor as much as possible, the rules have been adjusted, in particular on offensive support. […] If I start to ask myself the question of concussions before a tackle … I work technically so as not to have any questions to ask myself. If the technique is good, the risks are minimized. Rather than protecting yourself with accessories, let’s work on the technique of rugby gestures to always be safe. “ The Toulousain is used to playing with a helmet. “It’s more of a routine … (After a few seconds’ blank) It’s more to reassure my mom than anything else (laughs). “