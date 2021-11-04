Gaël Monfils forfeits his Rolex Paris Masters round of 16 against Novak Djokovic

Due to his injury contracted Wednesday in his match against Adrian Mannarino (victory in three sets), Gaël Monfils must forfeit his round of 16 against Novak Djokovic, scheduled for Thursday. The French suffer from “Adductor lesion”, he said at a press conference.
“We had detected a muscle lesion (Wednesday evening), we did an ultrasound again a few hours ago, and we made the decision with the medical profession and my team to withdraw from the tournament ”, explained the French number 1, who was injured during his match in the second round against his compatriot.
He hopes to be well in ten days
Arrived in Paris already well under way physically, with in particular a painful back, Gaël Monfils thus puts an end to a complicated season, bearing however promises on its second part. If he is obviously frustrated at not being able to defend his chances in the tournament and face Thursday the world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, whom he has never beaten in seventeen confrontations, the Parisian recognizes that it was the wisest decision and hopes to be restored in ten days to launch its preseason in Spain, in Tenerife.
Novak Djokovic joins him in the quarter-finals of the Paris tournament, where he will face the Briton Cameron Norrie or the American Taylor Fritz.