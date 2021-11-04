Gaël Monfils forfeits his Rolex Paris Masters round of 16 against Novak Djokovic

He hopes to be well in ten days

Arrived in Paris already well under way physically, with in particular a painful back, Gaël Monfils thus puts an end to a complicated season, bearing however promises on its second part. If he is obviously frustrated at not being able to defend his chances in the tournament and face Thursday the world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, whom he has never beaten in seventeen confrontations, the Parisian recognizes that it was the wisest decision and hopes to be restored in ten days to launch its preseason in Spain, in Tenerife.