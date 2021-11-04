Gaël Monfils withdraws before his round of 16 against Novak Djokovic

His fears of the day before have been confirmed. Gaël Monfils, who was to face world number one Novak Djokovic, withdrew Thursday, November 4 just before entering the court, for his eighth-final of the Masters 1000 at Paris-Bercy, ATP announced.

“We had detected a muscle lesion on Wednesday evening, we did an ultrasound again a few hours ago and we made the decision with the medical profession and my team to withdraw from the tournament”, explained to AFP the French n ° 1 who had already felt pain the day before against his compatriot Adrian Mannarino.

Gael Monfils has withdrawn from his R3 match with Novak Djokovic. Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Gael #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/b6hXmiGZR5 – ATP Tour (@atptour) November 4, 2021

Yesterday, a few seconds after Stefanos Tsitsipas retired due to injury, the Frenchman was also having bad luck. Opposed to his compatriot Adrian Mannarino, “la Monf” made ahe slipped badly on an innocuous ball and was immobilized for a few minutes. The player was also manipulated in the adductors by his physiotherapist before returning to the field to still win the match in three sets.

“It’s muscular, explained Gaël Monfils yesterday at a press conference. I did not twist my leg or anything, I took an insignificant support, then a good blow of electricity to the leg. (…) When changing sides, the physiotherapist told me to go out because I had to handle myself and put the strap high enough. Next [je prends des] anti-inflammatory drugs, and there you had to grit your teeth for 20 minutes. “

Faced with the importance of the muscle injury to the adductors, the French finally had to forfeit a few hours before his match against Novak Djokovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meeting Novak Djokovic was already a challenge. In 17 games, the Frenchman never managed to beat the “Djoker“. So with an injury, it didn’t bode well. “100% I don’t beat him, I ain’t gonna have a 60% chance.“

Even more, the Frenchman seems cursed. Since 2016 at the Paris Masters, he has had to forfeit five times.

Gaël Monfils at #RolexParisMasters since 2016:

2016: Package

2017: Package

2018: Package

❌ 2019: 1/4 final

2020: Package

2021: Package (1/8 finals) pic.twitter.com/5TIzLCUE7k – Game, Set and Maths (@JeuSetMaths) November 4, 2021

The double finalist of the event (2009, 2010) did not hide his disappointment. “I’m frustrated because I would have liked to challenge Novak whom I have never beaten. It’s always a hell of a challenge. ”

The shock against the Serb will therefore not take place. Novak Djokovic will therefore face in the quarter-finals the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie. Gaël Monfils, who skips the Davis Cup, for his part painfully signs the end of his season.