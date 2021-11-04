Gaël Monfils withdraws before his round of 16 against Novak Djokovic

This package is synonymous with the end of the season for Gaël Monfils. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Gaël Monfils, 22e in the ATP ranking, forfeited Thursday, November 4, before his round of 16 against Novak Djokovic scheduled for the afternoon at the Masters 1000 in Paris due to a “Muscle injury” adductors, he announced.

“We had detected a muscle lesion [mercredi soir], we did an ultrasound again a few hours ago, and we made the decision with the medical profession and my team to withdraw from the tournament ”, explained the number one French, who was injured during his match of the second round against Adrian Mannarino, the day before.





“A lot of physical and mental fatigue”

The 35-year-old Parisian did not hide at a press conference, before the tournament, that he arrived in poor shape: on three occasions he had repeated that he did not feel “Not at best” and explained that he felt “A lot of physical and mental fatigue”.

This package is synonymous with the end of the season for Monfils, since it was not selected by the captain of the France team, Sébastien Grosjean, for the final phase of the Davis Cup (November 25-December 5). Novak Djokovic will face Briton Cameron Norrie (13e) or the American Taylor Fritz (26e) for a place in the last square of the Paris tournament.

