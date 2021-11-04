Galthié’s temptations to challenge Argentina

The coach of the XV of France, during the last training open to the media, let filter many indications as to the team he wants to align against Argentina on Saturday night.

In Marcoussis

Fabien Galthié’s men continue their preparation in Marcoussis for their first test against Argentina on Saturday night at the Stade de France. This Wednesday, the coach of the XV of France has almost lifted the veil, during a high intensity training (the last of the week), on the starting fifteen that he will line up against the Pumas, Saturday evening (9 p.m.) at the Stade de France.

If the presence of Matthieu Jalibert at the opening and Romain Ntamack in the center, in order to combine the two best 10 in France, was whispered since the start of the course, ten days ago, the two men wore the blue chasuble. future holders under the rays of the sun flooding the Essonnien CNR.

Drone films high intensity training

For 50 minutes, and under the surveillance of a drone filming the session in order to then be able to debrief it, the other choices of the staff were clearly displayed. First information, the mainstay of Montpellier, Mohamed Haouas, and the RCT winger Gabin Villière, injured since early October, were not recalled by chance last Sunday. A surprise return for two tenures. Fabien Galthié greatly appreciates the right pillar (12 starts in 18 games since the start of his mandate). And considers the Var as the best French winger. Despite a lack of playing time in recent weeks, the two should therefore finally start on Saturday night in Saint-Denis.





In the second row, the Toulousain Thibaud Flament should celebrate his first selection alongside Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua taking his place on the bench and Bernard Le Roux, the usual holder, out of the group of 23. With Dupont and Jalibert at the hinge , the three-quarter line should see the tenure of Penaud on the other wing and the pair Ntamack-Fickou in the center. Placed at the back, the revelation of the summer tour in Australia, Perpignan’s Melvyn Jaminet, will also be given the charge of number one scorer against the Pumas.

Lebel … or Macalou to complete the bench

As for the bench, hooker Peato Mauvaka as well as pillars Jean-Baptiste Gros and Demba Bamba will take their place. Just like Romain Taofifenua and Grégory Alldritt (a first for the usual holder in the center of the third row). Scrum-half Maxime Lucu (at the expense of Baptiste Couilloud) and center Jonathan Danty will also be substitutes. The last place of finisher will be disputed between Matthis Lebel, the young Toulouse winger in search of a first selection, and the Parisian third-row Sekou Macalou. Who, the staff has assured several times, would also be able, thanks to his speed, to cover the position of winger.

“He’s a lane player“Insisted again Laurent Labit, the three-quarter coach, Tuesday. The choice will be made according to the wish, or not, of the tricolor staff to place 6 forwards, and not 5, on the bench against the very rough Pumas. Final answer this Thursday at noon.

The XV of France likely against Argentina

Jaminet – Penaud, Fickou, Ntamack, Villière – Jalibert, Dupont (cap) – Cros, Jelonch, Woki – Willemse, Flament – Haouas, Baille, Marchand.