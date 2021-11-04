“Germinal” on France 2: who were the actors in Claude Berri’s film?

TV SERIES – Before becoming a France 2 series, the novel Germinal also got a movie. In the 1990s, Claude Berri decided to adapt Emile Zola’s novel as a feature film. Released in 1993, it will be nominated in several categories of the César 1994, including those of “Best film” and “Best director”. Going after such a movie was not easy, yet Germinal won its bet at least on the audience side last week, attracting 4.2 million viewers.

The series as well as the film Germinalare adaptations of the eponymous novel by Emile Zola, published in 1885. The latter tells the story of a strike in a coal mine in northern France. In this thirteenth novel in the series of Rougon Macquart, Zola tells the story of Etienne Lantier (Louis Peres in the series and Renaud in the film), son of Gervaise Macquart and Auguste Lantier.





The young man flees Lille and goes into hiding at the Compagnie des mines. There he meets Maheu (Thiery Godard and Gérard Depardieu) and his wife (Alix Poisson and Miou-Miou), with whom he lodges. Working conditions in the mine are increasingly difficult, wages are successively lowered by the director who is played by Guillaume de Tonquédec in the series, and Jacques Dacqmine in the 1993 film. Étienne Lantier launches the idea of a strike to protest against the arduous work underground and the miners follow him.

28 years later, France Télévisions asked its authors to “modernize” Germinal. The dialogues are therefore more contemporary than in the adaptation of the novel by Claude Berri. The cast is also more eclectic. Details that disturbed some viewers, nostalgic for the 1993 film.

On the occasion of the broadcast this Wednesday, November 3 of two new episodes of the series on France 2, The HuffPost offers you to compare the castings of the series Germinal and the film by Claude Berri in 1993 in the slideshow below: