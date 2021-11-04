Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik separated: “It was a super toxic relationship”, the singer deprived of his daughter? Not so fast …

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have sold dreams for years by showing their love and starting a small family. But reality sometimes catches up with glamor … The parents of little Khai (1 year old) have indeed been separated for a month, as announced on the site People. Unfortunately for the former One Direction member and the 26-year-old model, the breakup came under tension. Indeed, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, accuses her ex-son-in-law of having physically assaulted her during an argument that allegedly occurred in the latter’s house, while the model was at Fashion Week.

Very serious accusations to which the British singer quickly responded. “I categorically deny having hit Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter, I now decline to reveal more details and I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false accusations and move forward.”, he told the American site TMZ.

According to relatives of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, if the exes no longer live together, they will do anything to keep a healthy relationship for the sake of their child. “Yolanda is very angry with Zayn but Gigi made it clear that her daughter needs her dad“, tells us the site People. “She will do everything in her power to co-parent in a civil manner”, explains a relative of the top model, who says that this is not the first argument that breaks out within the clan.





Zayn Malik violent? His “complex” personality questioned

“Yolanda is very protective. She wants the best for her daughter and granddaughter. She’s had issues with Zayn. He has a complex personality and she thinks he can treat Gigi better. It was difficult for Gigi to leave him”. Sources close to Zayn Malik, meanwhile, are murkier.

One of them indicated that the duo “continues to fight for Khai. It was a super toxic relationship“. What another friend of the artist formally denies. “They work actively and amicably to find the best way to co-parent ”. Zayn Malik, who was fired by his record company, was charged with four counts of harassment in the incident on September 29, in which he allegedly “grabbed Yolanda Hadid and allegedly pushed her against a dresser”, according to court documents that People was able to examine.

We also learn that the 28-year-old artist would have “insulted Yolanda Hadid, 57, and told her to ‘stay away’ from her and Gigi’s daughter”. The young dad will have to serve 360 ​​days of probation, take an anger management course and a domestic violence program. He is not allowed to have contact with his ex-mother-in-law.