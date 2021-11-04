Global food prices reach their highest level since July 2011

According to the UN, the food price index increased by 31.3% year on year.

World food prices rose again vigorously in October, reaching their highest level since July 2011, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on Thursday. The FAO food price index rose 3% from September to 133.2 points. Over one year the increase is 31.3%, said the organization in a press release.

The indicator, which measures the monthly variation in international prices of a basket of basic food products, continues to approach its record level (137.6 points), recorded in February 2011.

For the fifth consecutive month, the price of wheat rose in October, taking 5% month on month and 38.3% year on year. It is at its highest since November 2012. This increase can be explained in particular by tensions on supply due to “reduced harvests in major exporting countries, including Canada, Russia and the United States“, According to the FAO. International prices for all other major grains also increased on a month-over-month basis. Overall, the FAO cereal price index increased by 3.2% over one month and 22.4% over one year.

For its part, the price of vegetable oils jumped 9.6% over one month, reaching an all-time high. That of palm oil thus rose sharply, for the fourth consecutive month, “largely due to lingering fears around the level of production in Malaysia limited by the shortage of immigrant labor», Notes the FAO. The prices of dairy products gained 2.2% year on month and 15.5% year on year.





Expected decline in cereal stocks

In contrast, the meat price index fell 0.7% from September, for the third consecutive month. But it remains at a high level (+ 22.1% over one year). International pork prices have fallen due to reduced purchases from China. Beef prices have also fallen. Conversely, those of poultry increased, due to dynamic demand and poor prospects for increased production due to the cost of animal feed and avian influenza, notes the FAO.

Sugar prices fell 1.8% from September, marking the first decline after six consecutive monthly increases.

Meanwhile, the FAO expects a record cereal production in 2021. It should stand at 2,793 million tonnes, against 2,772 million last year, according to the monthly bulletin on the supply and demand of cereals published Thursday by the organization. Projected at 2.812 million tonnes, the total world cereal use in 2021/22 is expected to increase by 1.7% from the level estimated for 2020/21.

The FAO expects an increase in food consumption of wheat, under the effect of the population increase. And to an increase in industrial and fodder uses of corn. As a result, world cereal stocks at the end of the 2022 season are expected to decline by 0.8% from their start-of-season level, to reach 819 million tonnes.