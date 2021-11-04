Good deal – Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 “5 star” true wireless headphones at € 198.99

Sennheiser signs a nice comeback with this second version of Momentum True Wireless. This more successful model finally hits the nail on the head in terms of comfort and ergonomics and thus becomes very pleasant to use. The subtle improvement in sound performance finally allows them to claim the maximum note in audio. However, the active noise reduction offered by Momentum True Wireless 2 lags seriously behind that of their direct competitors, the WF-1000XM3 and Airpods Pro. If this point is essential in your eyes, it is better to turn to these two references.





Strong points

Well-balanced and rich sound reproduction.

Deep, punchy and well-defined basses.

Excellent reproduction of the stereophonic space.

Complete and customizable orders.

Beautiful feelings of comfort, very good support.

Very careful manufacturing.

Weak points

Restitution of treble which still deserves a little softness.

Anecdotal active noise reduction.

Still no multipoint connection and mono summation in solo use.

Autonomy not up to that advertised (5h per charge against 7h, without RBA).

As an alternative

It’s an event: for the first time ever, wireless headphones have managed to deliver highly effective noise reduction, even matching that offered by the very best wired noise canceling headphones. But this is not the only quality of these Sony WF-1000XM3, which are also among the very best in their category in terms of comfort, autonomy and, last but not least, the quality of sound reproduction. After all this, we wouldn’t dare to take offense at the mediocre performance of the hands-free microphones – which does not prevent the latest Sony products from being quite simply the best in-ear headphones. true wireless available in the market.