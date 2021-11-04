Google removed an important feature from Chromecast

Since Android 12, it is no longer possible to control the volume of the Chromecast via a smartphone due to a legal issue.

Android 12 doesn’t just bring new features, it also removed one. On the forum IssueTracker Google official, many Chromecast owners have reported the disappearance of a useful feature: the ability to adjust the volume of the TV remotely through your smartphone.

At first, Google explained that the function had been deactivated intentionally, and assured that it would be activated again in the next beta versions. Now, an employee of the company confirms that it has been limited due to a legal problem.

A conflict between Sonos and Google

As a reminder, Sonos and Google have been in conflict for several months. According to Sonos, five of its patents have been infringed by Google on Nest Audio speakers and Chromecast devices. A first victory was won by Sonos, after the presentation of the conclusions of the International Trade Commission in August 2021:

“ It has been concluded that the five patents claimed by Sonos are valid and that Google is infringing all of them. We are pleased that the ITC has confirmed Google’s blatant infringement of Sonos’ patented inventions. This decision reaffirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio, marking a promising step in our long-term quest to defend our innovation against misappropriation by monopolies of big tech companies. »Eddie Lazarus, General Counsel of Sonos

Pending a final court decision, scheduled for December 13, it seems that Google has changed the way its products work. Sonos, in fact, does have a feature that allows you to control the volume of its speakers using the physical buttons on the smartphone.