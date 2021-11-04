Google’s best smart speaker is -20%

Almost a year ago, the Mountain View firm presented the all new Nest Audio. This product is a connected speaker which is none other than an improved version of the Google Home. Its new features will make you fall in love, but above all its price, which is more affordable than when it was launched. Indeed, several e-merchants offer it at 79.99 euros instead of 99.99 euros.

Google presented at the end of 2020 the successor to its very first connected speaker, the Google Home. With a new design and above all better audio quality, the Google Nest Audio has convinced our editorial staff, which is why we highly recommend it, especially since it is currently under 80 euros.

What is Google Nest Audio?

A speaker with a discreet look

With better sound quality than Google Home

And which offers multiroom functionality with two speakers

Since the launch of Google Nest Audio, the speaker is offered at 99.99 euros, but at the moment several e-merchants offer it with a reduction of 20%. Its price then drops to 79.99 euros on the Boulanger site, but also at Darty and Fnac.

A new version with a more discreet look and better sound reproduction

After several years of existence for the Google Home, it was time for the Mountain View firm to renew its speaker. It is therefore the Google Nest Audio which takes over and improves many things compared to its predecessor, starting with its design. Yes, it is a real facelift that Google is operating, because now we have the right to a rounded and uniform format. Even though the latter is more imposing with dimensions of 17.5cm high and 12.4cm wide, it remains quite compact and discreet with its upright cushion shape – it will blend very well into any interior. This speaker also brings an ecological touch by offering recycled plastic and a coating entirely in durable fabric, which can also be found on the mini version of the Google Nest.

A different look that has charm, but what we especially appreciate are the improvements made to the sound level. Indeed, Google significantly improves the sound rendering, promising a power 75% higher than the previous model. How? ‘Or’ What ? Thanks to the presence of a 19 mm tweeter and a 75 mm woofer with a sound diffused at 360 ° made possible with the new design. The bass is also deeper than before – 50% richer. The company added software to adjust the sound quality to enjoy clearer voices and more natural sound. There is also Ambient IQ technology for intelligent sound calibration that will automatically adapt to the room in which the speaker is located.





“Ok Google? “: The assistant always meet

Nest Audio has three long-range microphones, which will allow the speaker to hear your voice, wherever you are in the room, even with sound noises around (TV, dishwasher, loud ambient noise, etc.). Because yes, of course Google’s voice assistant is there. He will obey your voice to inform you about the news, the weather, recipes, your diary, or even to start a timer or a song.

If you have connected objects at home, such as connected bulbs or other speakers, you can also control them using Google Nest Audio. To do this, you will need to download the Google Home mobile application. Finally, this Nest Audio now allows you to connect several speakers in a multiroom system so that they can communicate with each other, in stereo or grouped.

If you’d like to learn more, feel free to read our full review of Google Nest Audio.

9 / 10

“Ok Google, what are the best smart speakers according to Frandroid? “

