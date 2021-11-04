growing diplomatic tensions

Algiers accuses Morocco of having murdered three Algerian civilians in Western Sahara. This is a new stage in the tensions between the two countries which have only worsened for a year. After the inflammatory statements, for the first time the tensions are therefore military.

The events would have taken place on 1er November. Two Algerian trucks carrying cement between Ouargla and Nouakchott were reportedly targeted and destroyed by artillery or drone fire in the area controlled by the Polisario Front. The Moroccan army is based nearly 30 kilometers away.

The three truck drivers were reportedly killed, in any case, this is what the Algerian presidency has been saying since Wednesday, which in a press release states that “ several factors point to the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara as having committed this cowardly assassination with sophisticated weaponry “. For their part, the Moroccan authorities have not reacted officially to these accusations.

If the Algerian presidency promises a ” investigating this despicable act “, If the Algerian press denounces this attack, researchers, in particular Beligh Nabli of Iris recall that Algeria has, for the moment, provided no concrete evidence following these accusations. It is in any case the first time that the tensions between Algeria and Morocco, so far diplomatic, are deported on the armed, military ground.

A permanent escalation

These tensions are very old, especially in Western Sahara, but for some time, the escalation is permanent. The recent diplomatic divorce dates back to December 2020. While Donald Trump was still president, the United States recognized the “Moroccanness” of Western Sahara. In return, Rabat agreed to normalize its relations with Israel. This deal caused a scandal and the anger of Algiers who denounced ” the arrival of the Zionist entity ” at its borders and fears of ” destabilization “. At the same time, Pront Polisario declared the end of a thirty-year-old ceasefire following a Moroccan army incursion near the Mauritanian border.





These two events therefore triggered the escalation that is currently continuing. Algiers also did not support the exit of the Moroccan ambassador to the UN. Last July, Omar Hilale declared that the Kabyle people deserve “ more than anyone else to fully enjoy their right to self-determination “. At the end of August, Algiers therefore decided to sever its diplomatic relations with Morocco, to prohibit the overflight of its territory by planes registered in Morocco. Still on the economic side, Algiers has also decided not to renew the gas contract signed with the kingdom for gas transport to Spain. A gas pipeline passes through Moroccan territory. Algiers has decided to use only its second gas pipeline which crosses the Mediterranean directly to supply Spain and Europe.

Two radically opposed postures

Some local newspapers headline “ the drums of war resound between Algeria and Morocco But the two countries have nothing to gain from entering into an armed conflict. We can also observe two radically opposed postures.

The Algerian authorities multiply the virulent declarations. On the case of the three drivers who were allegedly killed, the presidency promises that this “Cowardly assassination” charged to “Moroccan occupation forces” born “Will not go unpunished”. A declaration goes to war, the thinly veiled threat of an armed response.

In Rabat, the strategy seems radically opposed. We keep a low profile, without any official statement. Quoted by Agence France Presse, a Moroccan government source indicates: ” If Algeria wants war, Morocco does not. Morocco will never be dragged into a spiral of violence and regional destabilization. Morocco has never targeted and will never target Algerian citizens regardless of the circumstances and provocations “.

The tension is in any case at its highest and one can be astonished at the silence of the African neighbors of Algeria and Morocco, of France also which has interests with the two States, because nobody has to interest in seeing these two giants of North Africa confront each other.