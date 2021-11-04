Guantanamo detainee details CIA torture

Pakistani Majid Khan revealed this Friday, October 29, the treatment he was subjected to at Guantanamo during his detention in the American military center.

Captured on March 5, 2003 in Karachi (Pakistan), the former al-Qaida messenger said he had received inhuman treatment from the American authorities until 2006 during his trial in a military court on Friday.

His testimony was confirmed by the US Senate, which documented these practices in an investigation into the use of torture by the CIA.

Physically and psychologically assaulted

In a 39-page letter, he recounted the physical and psychological pressures employed by CIA agents. Majid Khan detailed harsh interrogations, mixing unusually violent beatings and attempted drowning with his face held under icy water by US agents until he spoke.

Majid Khan said he was hung up by chains for days in a row in cells without windows, no food, and completely naked.

He was also humiliated by sexual assaults such as forced enemas between interrogations and the use of an anal probe to force-feed him during a hunger strike. Investigators threatened to attack her family residing in the United States and rape her sister.

A confession shortly after his capture

Recruited by members of his family belonging to al-Qaida during a trip to Pakistan, Majid Khan confessed his involvement a few days after his capture, referring in particular to his participation in a project to murder the Pakistani president.





He also confirmed having given $ 50,000 to members of the terrorist organization in Indonesia to finance an attack on a hotel in the country.

Initially sentenced to 26 years in prison, he could be released next year due to an agreement with the judge to plead guilty to the crimes with which he was accused.