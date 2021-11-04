Guardians of the Galaxy: A critical success hailed by Square Enix

With the game released just over a week ago, it’s time to take a look back at the overall press opinion on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy was released on October 26 for PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. Square Enix has just offered a trailer bringing together some of the best reviews formulated by the press following the release of the game. Indeed, the general opinion of the press is quite positive towards the new Marvel adaptation of Square. On the aggregator side Metacritic, we notice that the Xbox Series version brings together 20 press reviews, with an average of 83/100. The PS5 version brings together 88 reviews with an average of 81/100, when the PC version brings together 10 press reviews with an average of 77/100. On the other hand, the Switch version only has four aggregate reviews, with an average of 54/100.





If this is not the game of the year, the comments raised by Square agree with the general opinion: Guardians of the Galaxy is overall a good game. Moreover, the game was entitled to a score of 16/20 on our site, tested by TheXsable.

As a reminder, Guardians of the Galaxy has been available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch since October 26.