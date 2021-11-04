Guillaume Canet drops a bombshell on an actor in “We will finish together” … whom he no longer considers a friend!

Guillaume Canet is back in his double hats of director and actor. Last week, the film “Him” was released in theaters and Marion Cotillard’s husband did not fail to ensure the promotion of this new feature film which he directed and in which he also played. To embody this unfaithful writer lacking inspiration, Guillaume Canet surrounded himself with Laëtitia Casta and Virginie Efira, once again signing an enticing and sharp cast.

In 2019, the actor and director had already made a film with a shock casting since Marion Cotillard, Jean Dujardin, François Cluzet, Gilles Lellouche or even Laurent Lafitte gave the reply in “We will finish together” … which is none other than the continuation of the iconic “Les Petits mouchoirs”.





Asked by Konbini about the shooting of this film, Guillaume Canet admitted that, contrary to what one might think, the atmosphere was not so rosy and joyful. “The shooting ended very, very badly.” he confided before adding: “I’m coming out… a little disappointed with this desire to bring all these people and these characters together… A bit like a feeling of when you haven’t seen friends for a very long time and you find them again and you are happy to see them, but at the end of the dinner you say to yourself: “Yeah, pfff, here it is” “.

Guillaume Canet quarreled with a famous actor?

If he did not wish to give names, we learn that a particular actor is at the origin of this feeling of disappointment at the end of the shooting. “Especially for a person, with whom I thought I had a stronger relationship than that. Time goes by and I see that it hasn’t changed much. And I realize that finally, what I had imagined and dreamed of as a relationship, was ultimately only a professional relationship. And that is disappointing “ concluded Guillaume Canet.

Eleanor de la Fontaine