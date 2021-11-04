Guillaume Canet looks back on his meeting with Marion Cotillard and the strange challenges that the couple launched themselves!

In an interview returning to his key roles, Guillaume Canet spoke of the one he had played alongside Marion Cotillard, his wife, in Child games and the funny challenges that the actors threw themselves during the filming.
In recent weeks, and far from the habits of the actor, Guillaume Canet has been ubiquitous in the media due to the promotion of his film Him, which he directed and in which he plays alongside Virginie Efira and Lætitia Casta, just released in theaters. These various interventions have led him to confide in several fields, including personal ones: his life as a director and the few regrets he may have had concerning his own films, his role as a father but also his place as a son or even them. criticisms that he sometimes receives and make him feel extremely fed up. But it is also the star couple that he forms with Marion Cotillard which interests the public and on which he recently made several confidences: as much on the rumors of infidelity which run on them, as on his jealousy or even on the admiration he has for his companion.
“The woman of my life”
This November 4, it’s in a video interview for the magazine’s website HQ from the angle of a return to his most iconic roles, like those he had obtained very early in The beach, My idol Where Do not tell anyone, which Guillaume Canet has said more about the beginnings of his relationship with the Oscar-winning actress. It is therefore mainly on Child games, this film with an offbeat and romantic scenario in which we saw him forging links with the one who is now his wife, that Guillaume Canet stopped. “It’s an important movie for me because I met the woman of my life. We had a lot of fun on the movie and outside of the movie making those kinds of jokes. We made very, very stupid bets with Marion during the shooting “, recalls Guillaume Canet.
“Great moment of solitude”
While we would have expected Guillaume Canet to remain discreet on this scene of the past, the actor was not embarrassed to tell, like another daring confession he recently had made on his couple: “There was one evening when we were at a restaurant with Marion and there were the producers, the people from the TV channels who had come too, it was a dinner. Me, I had to outrageously flirt with the waiter and succeed in asking her for her phone number and she had to say at one very strong moment: ‘I don’t know what I have, my pussy is itching. There was a great moment of loneliness for all of us “. An anecdote on which Guillaume Canet could not help but come back laughing.