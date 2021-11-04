Halo Infinite: a precious collector’s edition at 170 dollars sold in secret

The release of Halo Infinite is approaching dangerously and Microsoft intends to mark the occasion: a collector’s edition has just been unveiled … but not in the greatest light. It is even already out of stock!

Halo Infinite will soon land on Xbox and, unsurprisingly, a very large community is waiting for it. Passionate players for whom certain objects are aimed, like an Xbox Series X in the colors of the game from 343 Industries or of a newly unveiled collector’s edition, but already not found on the market … or almost.

Halo Infinite: the collector’s edition details

Microsoft might have been expected to praise this collector’s edition of Halo Infinite, but it didn’t, or at least very impromptu: the said version only appeared suddenly at Walmart, where it was sold entirely in just a few tens of minutes. 10,000 copies were produced. Regarding the European public and therefore especially French, nothing has been announced yet, but we are obviously crossing our fingers to have such an offer, too.

Since we are there, as much to drool enthusiasts since this Collector’s Edition has something to seduce. It cost the modest sum of 179.99 € and its generous box housed many alluring goodies, that is here :

A Halo Infinite steelbook

The Halo Infinite game on Xbox One and Xbox Series

A set of five badges

A bottle opener plasma gun

A plasma sword desk lamp

A Darkshorse portfolio

Two Halo Infinite neck warmers

A Halo Infinite mini artbook

A note from developers

Add to that a pre-order bonus – the Zeta Sky Armor skin, an emblem and plaque as well as the MK50 sidekick – for anyone pre-ordering the game and you get a good look at what was on offer to our American friends. Obviously, some opportunists took the opportunity to resell the edition at exorbitant prices on the net, sometimes exceeding $ 500. Will history repeat itself in France?





As a reminder, Halo Infinite will arrive on December 8, 2021 on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

