    Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition: it’s official and at $ 169.99! | Xbox one

    It’s hard to understand why this collector’s edition of Halo Infinite appeared in the greatest of secrets, but still it is very real! Available for a few tens of minutes at Walmart, Halo Infinite collector’s edition was limited to 10,000 copies only at this retailer.

    Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition – the details

    This limited edition was priced at $ 169.99, here’s what it contains.


    • The Halo Infinite game for Xbox Series X and Xbox One
    • SteelBook
    • Set of 5 badges
    • A bottle opener plasma gun
    • A Plasma Sword desk lamp
    • Two choker
    • An artwork from the game
    • A Halo Infinite artbook

    Pre-Order Bonus: Pre-order Halo Infinite to receive the Zeta Sky Armor skin along with your chosen emblem and nameplate and the exclusive MK50 sidekick.

    It did not take long for this collector’s edition to be sold out despite the 10,000 copies available. As often, copies are already on resale platforms such as Ebay with prices that sometimes exceed € 500.

    The availability of this very limited edition should soon arrive with us. As usual, count on Xboxygen to keep you informed. In particular, we expect to see it arrive in France in the coming days, if not the next hours.


    Stuart

