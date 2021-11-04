Hanging on by RB Leipzig, PSG loses first place in the group

What follows after this advertisement

Two weeks after the meeting at the Parc des Princes, won in pain (3-2) by the capital club, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain met this Wednesday evening at the Red Bull Arena, as part of the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. At the top of Group A with seven points, the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino had the opportunity to retain their leadership position in case of success against RBL, the last with a zero point after three matches played. Jesse Marsch’s team, precisely, should not be missing in front of its audience to keep a real hope of seeing the knockout stages of this C1. To get a new victory, the Parisian coach of PSG, deprived of Lionel Messi, aligned a 4-3-3 with his trio Di Maria-Mbappé-Neymar in front and Donnarumma in the cages. Opposite, Leipzig came in 3-4-3 with the former Parisian Nkunku aligned alongside Fosberg behind André Silva. Well jostled on the first leg, the Parisians were also on the way back with from the first seconds an opportunity for André Silva, but an offside was reported (1st). In the hard, the visitors suffered and ended up cracking from the 8th minute. Following a bad pass from Di Maria, Silva intercepted and centered towards the former Titi Nkunku who crucified his former team with the head (1-0). On fire, the premises did not let go and in the area, the unfortunate Danilo dropped Silva for a penalty (10th). The Portuguese took the leather and started but Donnarumma, starting on the right side, kept his team in the match (12th).





A more than decisive stop on the part of the Italian since after a firecracker from Nkunku (17th), the Parisians equalized. Neymar launched Mbappé who found Wijnaldum for the Parisian goal (21st, 1-1). An equalizer against the course of the game, but the PSG was effective since twenty minutes later, the Dutch signed a double. His header following a corner from Di Maria and a discount from Marquinhos was initially refused for an offside but the goal was then validated with the help of the VAR (41st, 1-2). The PSG ended well the first act with this opportunity of Mbappé and the stop of Gulacsi (45th + 2). After the break, the Parisians resumed their work with an opportunity for Di Maria, offside (48th), and a big opportunity for Mbappé who completely missed the mark (53rd). The number 7, unhappy this evening, then fell on Gulacsi after a good acceleration (64th) while Donnarumma also shone (66th). RB Leipzig did not surrender either and Szoboszlai, who came into play around the 59th minute, saw his attempt narrowly escape the Parisian framework (72nd). Behind, the premises offered good sequences of possession of the ball but the opportunities were becoming increasingly rare, while the PSG was too timid against, as on this strike from Neymar (83rd). But by dint of spoiling, the Parisians were being punished. On a long aerial ball, Kimpembe did not play the ball and knocked Nkunku down. With the help of the VAR, the referee offered another penalty to the RBL but this time, Szoboszlai transformed for the equalizer (90th + 2, 2-2). The two teams therefore parted back to back and PSG lost its first place to Manchester City, defender of FC Bruges (4-1).

Find the ranking of the different hens here.